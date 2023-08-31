Increased flight traffic expected at Paphos Airport this winter

Paphos Airport is poised to experience a 15% increase in flight traffic during the upcoming winter period, according to data from the airport.

Specifically, the Republic’s second-largest airport will welcome a total of 115 flights per week from 40 European cities.

Nasos Hatzigeorgiou, the Executive Director of the Paphos Regional Board of Tourism (ETAP), expressed his satisfaction with these figures. He highlighted that the 15% boost in weekly flights is primarily attributed to Ryanair, as presented in the airline’s reservation system for the 2023-2024 winter season.

The surge in flight numbers is mainly driven by airports in Poland, Austria, France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic countries. Hatzigeorgiou also noted that there will be two flights per week from Athens.

In a statement, Hatzigeorgiou noted that flights from EasyJet will continue to operate at consistently high levels, with 17 incoming flights per week from five British airports.

ETAP director said that it is particularly encouraging that Paphos remains consistently connected to significant airports in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Poland, Israel, and other European countries throughout the year. However, there is a need for further reinforcement of flights from German airports, Scandinavian countries, and Lebanon.

Hatzigeorgiou noted that the continuous improvement in connectivity holds exceptional and strategic importance for Paphos and Cyprus as a whole.