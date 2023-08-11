NewsLocalIncreased demand for drinking water - "Avoiding waste"

Increased demand for drinking water – “Avoiding waste”

Drought leads to bad odour in Paphos water

In recent days there has been an extremely high demand for drinking water, according to a statement by the Water Development Department.

According to the department, the massive movement of the population from major urban centers to coastal areas may cause water supply problems in some areas.

Therefore, consumers are advised to avoid waste by implementing basic water conservation measures.

Finally, it is noted that the Water Development Department is making every effort to meet the increased demand.

