New school year starts with painfully higher canteen prices

Students and teachers are to be confronted with increased canteen prices when schools start in a few days and organized parents and unions are already up in arms.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that based on price lists approved by the Central Committee for Inspection of School Canteens there will be increases this year by product category with weighted criteria of 9%-14%.

Insiders said there was actually an initial proposal for a horizontal increase of up to 20% on all products.

But organised parents and a number of union and other organizations, including Poed and Oelmek which represent teachers, had expressed strong opposition to this percentage. And to the painful increases in general.

Nonetheless, the new approved price lists were sent  to schools on Thursday with authorities asked  to forward them to licensed cafeteria operators as well as to parents and guardians of students.

By Annie Charalambous
