Incidents at the memorial of Grivas (photos)

Incidents occurred on Sunday morning at the memorial service for General Georgios Grivas Digenis.

According to reports, upon arrival at the Grivas memorial, persons, who arrived by bus from Nicosia and belonged to a football team, caused tension, resulting in incidents with persons who were already at the site and belonged to another football team.

Subsequently, riots broke out and people in the area started throwing stones and other objects.

Members of the Riot Police intervened to stop the riots.

People attending the memorial service also expressed strong reactions.

Currently, strong police forces are on the spot, and a memorial service is being held at the Grivas monument.