NewsLocalIncidents at the memorial of Grivas (photos)

Incidents at the memorial of Grivas (photos)

Grivas Statue
Grivas Statue

Incidents occurred on Sunday morning at the memorial service for General Georgios Grivas Digenis.

According to reports, upon arrival at the Grivas memorial, persons, who arrived by bus from Nicosia and belonged to a football team, caused tension, resulting in incidents with persons who were already at the site and belonged to another football team.

Subsequently, riots broke out and people in the area started throwing stones and other objects.

Members of the Riot Police intervened to stop the riots.

People attending the memorial service also expressed strong reactions.

Currently, strong police forces are on the spot, and a memorial service is being held at the Grivas monument.

By gavriella
Previous article
Man known to the authorities arrested for burglaries and thefts
Next article
Damages to cars due to incidents at Grivas memorial (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros