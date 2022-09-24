In London, Health Minister discusses possible opening of hepatology clinic in Cyprus

Health Minister Michalis Hatzipantela held meetings in London this week aimed at the opening of a hepatology and gastroenterology clinic in Cyprus.

A Ministry announcement on Saturday also said Hadjipantela held talks with the management of Royal Free and Royal Marsden hospitals as well as with the Medical School of Exeter University’s.

The ultimate goal was finding common ground for cooperation in the treatment of liver and gastroenterology diseases, the announcement also said.

The Ministry wants to build a support framework for the establishment of this clinic in Cyprus which is to be staffed with specialized medical personnel, it added.

The talks also focused on ways to jointly handle complicated or difficult oncological cases and on how Medical Schools in Cyprus could play a part in these efforts.

The exchange of training for students and academic staff also was a topic of discussion.