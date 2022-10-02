Improvements to main road network inside Akamas National Forest Park resume imminently

Improvements to the existing main road network inside the Akamas National Forest Park are to resume within days and expected to be completed within 14 months.

This is what Philenews reported on Sunday, adding that the designated contractor has to carry improvement on roads of a total length of 13.4 km.

In addition, the completion of the establishment of service provision infrastructure is expected to be completed in 2024.

Works will start in early 2023 and be carried out gradually at the 14 points that have been selected with the aim of total completion within 18 months. At points that will attract more visitors the start of work is planned for September 2023 so that no construction sites are in place during summer time.

To avoid dust raised by vehicles but also to reduce accidents, some of which are fatal, visitors with private and rental cars and quad bikes will be directed to specific routes.

It is through these routes that they will safely approach the designated points of interest.

Rules of operation of the Park are also under draft and will have to be approved by the Legal Service before they get to be publicized in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus.