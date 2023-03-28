Impromptu strike at Larnaca, Paphos airports on Tuesday morning affects no flights

Port and Airport Service and Civil Aviation Security Service staff as well as assistant air traffic employees at Larnaca and Paphos airports on Tuesday morning went on a two-hour impromptu strike.

The strike, which affected no flight at either port of entry, was in protest against understaffing and the elimination of jobs in the Airport Service sector.

Also, because a planned restructuring of the Airport Service has not even begun.

Hermes, which operates both airports, said flights were carried out as scheduled.