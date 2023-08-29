Imminent government reshuffle in Cyprus not on the cards-insiders

Despite strong rumours an imminent government reshuffle is not on the cards, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders who referred to last Friday’s all-day Cabinet meeting.

This took place at the holiday presidential residence in mountainous Troodos and focused on all pending issues that need prompt and effective action.

For President Nikos Christodoulides the reshuffle chapter remains top on his agenda, reserving for himself the right to determine when the time is right.

His trip to New York early in September for the UN General Assembly and the meetings he is to hold focusing on the resumption of reunification talks on the Cyprus problem is top priority for him right now.

Along with the drafting of the state budget and digital transformation of the government and semi-governmental organisations.

Discussions last Friday were far from ministerial monologues but developed into a horizontal debate with the participation of almost all participants, insiders also said.

No wonder the meeting ended at around 11 pm after a total of 13 hours of exchange of views aiming to allow Cabinet members to understand the direction to be taken in the immediate future.