Immigrant flows from Syria continue as 12 arrive at Cape Greco

NewsLocalImmigrant flows from Syria continue as 12 arrive at Cape Greco

A speedboat carrying immigrants from Syria was spotted 14 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Greco late yesterday afternoon, adding to the flow of arrivals in Cyprus over the past few months, causing massive space and living conditions issues for local authorities, as criticism peaks over the suitability of Pournara to host immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Twelve immigrants were onboard the speedboat, six men, two women and four children, according to a coastal and naval police patrol boat that arrived on scene.

Early this morning they were allowed in Cyprus Republic waters at they were transferred to the Golden Coast fishing shelter.

Following the necessary identification processes, they were taken to the Pournara Centre in kokkinotrimithia, for temporary settlement.

By Constantinos Tsintas
