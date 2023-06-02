Iconic Bank of Cyprus building at Kalispera traffic lights on sale for €24.5 million

The iconic former Laiki and now Bank of Cyprus building at the Kalispera traffic lights in Nicosia’s entrance has gone on sale for €24.5 million.

The seven-storey building at the corner of Athalassas and Limassol Avenues is now in a tender process and interested parties are invited to submit their bids by June 16, 2023, announced Remu, the real estate management unit of Bank of Cyprus.

The building was raised in 1996 and has a total build area of 11.410m2.

You can find more information regarding the listing here.