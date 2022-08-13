Iban theft scam uncovered in Limassol after pensioner is conned

NewsLocalIban theft scam uncovered in Limassol after pensioner is conned

A seventy seven year old in Limassol was defrauded of almost 7 thousand euro by a man who purported to be a bank employee and persuaded the victim into giving up his iban.

As the pensioner testified, on August 3rd he received a phone call from an individual unknown to him who spoke in English and pretended to be a personal banker.

The con artist told the man that certain transactions out of his account involved suspicious internet purchases and asked for access to his computer through the ANYDESK application, as well as his ibanking codes in order to deal with the issue.

Unsuspecting, the 77 year old gave all his personal details to the man, who proceeded to take 6.850 euro out of his account and make a transfer to an account in Thailand.

Authorities are investigating a case of fraud and securing money under false pretences.

By Constantinos Tsintas
