‘I hope I did Cyprus proud’! Andrew Lambrou grateful for love and support after his stunning Eurovision appearance

He might have just missed out on the top 10 of this year’s Eurovision contest, but on the aftermath of an experience he will most certainly cherish, 24 year old Australian-Cypriot singer Andrew Lambrou, who turned eyes with his suberb vocals and power energy, knew enough to do what is perhaps most important, beyond any result; thank those who supported him.

Lambrou wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram account in the early hours, as the dust settled from Loreen’s victory and his own unique experience which translated to much more than 12th place. His career will most certainly be taking off. And if not, then people are most assuredly musically deaf.

‘I really can’t describe how grateful I feel at this point in time. I thank you all so much for your love and support. I hope I did Cyprus proud, singing with my heart out on the stage is something that will stay with me forever. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store. I love you all so much. Andrew’.

See what the Cypriot representative wrote:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsM6qtbNVMv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a3c5adf1-3918-4c4f-a6f5-38c57f31a73f