“I feel ashamed,” President says after Limassol riots

President Christodoulides said he felt ashamed after seeing what had happened in Limassol’s anti-migrant riots on Friday evening.

Speaking during a meeting at the Presidential Palace with all competent Ministers and other officials on Saturday morning, he spoke of shameful images, noting that those responsible will have to bear the financial cost of the damage they caused.

“There is not much that can be said, apart from the shameful images we saw,” he said.

The President added that the matter has nothing to do with the migration issue, adding that “migration is not the problem and we know very well who are involved in this.”

He pointed out that “we are not able to protect our citizens, we are not able to protect the tourists who come to this country.”

Earlier, during statements after exiting a national memorial in Vavla, the President reiterated that the incidents have nothing to do with managing migration. “If all those involved loved or cared about our country, they would not have carried out such actions that first and foremost insult our country”, he said.

Noting that his administration achieved results in these six months in dealing with migration by limiting the number of people coming to Cyprus, he said, “We have a specific plan. I can state today, knowing the meaning of every word I mention, that we will deal with migration.”

Asked if he was happy with the Police’s handling of the matter, the President replied that the Chief of Police, as well as those responsible for yesterday’s operation, will be at the meeting today to inform him specifically what has been done.

Moreover, the President indicated that the government will stand by the people whose livelihoods were vandalised, while adding that there is a provision in the law for “those who are responsible and have been arrested, if and as long as they are proven to be responsible, to bear the financial costs of their actions.”

On Friday night, far-right anti-migrant protesters attacked migrants and vandalised shops in Limassol, which quickly turned into a war zone, with cars and motorbikes set on fire by the protestors.

According to the latest information from the police, 13 people have been arrested in relation to the riots, including the alleged organiser of the demonstration.

Authorities say that five persons reported that they were attacked during the riots. All were taken to Limassol General Hospital where they were given first aid and were then discharged.

The violence came just a few days after far-right mobs attacked people and vandalised migrant-owned properties in Chloraka, Paphos.

Cyprus had seen a spike in the arrival of people arriving via irregular routes on the island and individuals seeking asylum in recent years, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year.

