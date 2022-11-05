Hunting for hare, chukar partridge and black francolin begins on Sunday

Hunting for hare, chukar partridge and black francolin begins early on Sunday and over 40,000 lovers of the sport are expected to storm out all across Cyprus.

Hunting for these resident game species is allowed in designated areas on Wednesdays and Sundays only and up until the end of December.

The quota for each hunter is one hare, four chukar partridges and one francolin, according to Petros Anayiotos of the island’s Game and Fauna Service.

Anayiotis also told state radio that the number of hunters who have renewed their license decreased in recent years – possibly because of the prevailing economic crisis.

However, he added, the hunting license fee in Cyprus is the lowest within the whole of European Union member states.

He called on hunters who have not yet renewed their license to do it online before they storm out on Sunday to avoid getting a fine.