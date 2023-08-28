Hundreds protest in Chloraka sit-down over anti-immigrant violence [PHOTOS]

Hundreds of people gathered in Chloraka on Monday afternoon to protest over anti-immigration rhetoric and xenophobic violence, after extremists attacked migrants and migrant-owned properties in the area on Sunday.

The protesters gathered outside a Syrian-owned restaurant that was badly damaged during Sunday’s riots.

The protest’s participants held a sit-down and asked to see state officials to voice their concerns over the escalating tensions that led to the violence.

Earlier on Monday, the government condemned the assaults by a mob of Greek Cypriots against migrants and their properties in Chloraka, after an “anti-ghettoisation” protest.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the incident.

