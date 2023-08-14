NewsLocalHundreds of traffic violations in Ayia Napa and Protaras over the weekend

Hundreds of traffic violations in Ayia Napa and Protaras over the weekend

Larnaca: Drunk taxi driver collides with police patrol car

 

Authorities intensify operations in the Famagusta resorts of Ayia Napa and Protaras during the peak of the tourist season and coordinated action over the weekend brought up hundreds of traffic offences, while a number of clubs were operating without licenses or violating closing times, illegally selling alcohol and playing music too loud beyond the allowed time.

Taking part in the sweep of the popular holiday destinations were Paralimni and Ayia Napa police, as well as members of the Famagusta CID and traffic departments, the area’s anti drug squad and the police special mobile unit.

More than 80 businesses and 120 individuals were checked randomly. Almost three hundred traffic violations were recorded and drivers fined.

Five people were arrested for verbally abusing police officers and carrying air gun rifle shells without the necessary license.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
