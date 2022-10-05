Hundreds of reports during first week of FixCyprus app

On Wednesday, the Transport Ministry said a total of 370 reports have been submitted to the FixCyprus app during the first week of its launch.

Out of these reports, 155 refer to the area of Nicosia, 100 to Limassol, 60 to Larnaca, 25 to Paphos, and 30 to Famagusta, the Ministry said.

So far the application has been installed on approximately 3,000 mobile devices.

According to the Ministry, all reports are being examined by responsible authorities and are assigned either to the Public Works Department or other relevant authorities.

Each case is given a level of priority depending on the risk it poses to the public and the type of the problem.

So far 10% of the reports have been completed, 14% have been rejected, 65% have been scheduled, and the remaining 11% are still pending.

The Transport Ministry thanked citizens who have tried the FixCyprus app during the first week of its launch and is encouraging all those who have not done so, to try it since the contribution of everyone in improving the quality of the road network is essential.

Fix Cyprus, a software sponsored by the state, allows citizens to notify authorities of problems regarding utilities, potholes, and safety concerns regarding public infrastructure.

The application is available for Android and Apple devices.