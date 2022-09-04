Hundreds of laughing gas capsules and balloons confiscated in Pafos

Laughing gas, the scourge of coastal tourist resorts across the Mediterranean and highly underrated as to its dangers, was found in quantity last night at three Kato Pafos clubs, following a coordinated operation by the city’s precinct last night to clamp down on various illegal activities as well as noise pollution in the busy area.

Pafos Police Superintendent Nikos Tsappis told Philenews that 103 capsules and 119 balloons of nitrous oxide or nitrous gas, commonly known as laughing gas, were discovered and confiscated by authorities at the three establishments.

Also found were five canisters of the gas and 25 used capsules.

One of the night clubs employees admitted to selling the laughing gas to customers at three euro per capsule.

She was charged in writing to appear before a court at a later date, as were the owners of the establishments where laughing gas was found.

‘Beyond that’, Tsappis said, ‘police confiscated noise pollution speakers from the three night clubs and filed reports against a total of five clubs operating without the necessary licenses’.

Such operations are set to continue over the next few days.