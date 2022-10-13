NewsLocalHundreds of Fenerbahce supporters cross the Ledra Palace checkpoint (video and photos)

Hundreds of Fenerbahce supporters cross the Ledra Palace checkpoint (video and photos)

The supporters of the Turkish Fenerbahce team will be escorted to the AEK Arena stadium in Larnaca under strict security.

Approximately 600 supporters of the Turkish team crossed the Ledra Palace checkpoint at 15:00 and will be transferred to Larnaca in the buses of a Greek Cypriot company to watch the football match with local AEK for the group stages of the Europa League.

The Police check was detailed and even sniffing dogs have been used.

The Police Emergency Response Unit will escort the buses with the Fenerbahce supporters to Larnaca.

By gavriella
