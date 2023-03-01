Hundreds of earthquake-stricken people from Turkey hospitalised in occupied north

A total of 396 people from Turkey are hospitalised in occupied Famagusta and Nicosia, according to Kibris Postasi.

The people were either injured during the recent catastrophic earthquakes or are chronically ill, Kibris Postasi reports.

Many of them sought refuge in Cyprus where their relatives live, after the earthquakes, Kibris Postasi writes.

“Some of them have been treated in outpatient clinics, some of them are still in hospitals and their treatment continues. We are closely monitoring the condition of those who are hospitalised. I can say that all of them are in good health,” “health minister” İzlem Gürçağ Altuğra is quoted as saying.

The “health minister” added that the earthquake victims receive free medical and psychological support and that an infection control team is carrying out checks by visiting the addresses where those from the earthquake zone in Turkey are staying.

Altuğra also mentioned that a helpline for psychosocial support has been put into operation for those affected by the earthquakes.