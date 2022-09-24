Huge fire in Alassa, Limassol district, completely under control

Firefighters who remained overnight near the village of Alassa in Limassol on Saturday morning said the huge fire that was sparked hours earlier was completely under control.

Due to windy conditions, the fire had spread over one and a half kilometres of dry grass, wild vegetation and trees, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis also said.

It had threatened warehouses, a recycling plant and a petrol station and firefighters used large quantities of water and foam to extinguish the spreading fire.

Police had closed for hours the Limassol- Alassa road due to smoke from the fire.

At the same time, Alassa’s mayor and residents told the press they were certain the fire was an act of arson.

Investigations by police and the fire service are ongoing, Kettis said on Saturday.