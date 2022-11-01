How to register to vote for the 2023 Presidential elections

The Interior Ministry is calling on all citizens of the Republic, aged 18 and over, who have been residing in Cyprus for the past six months and are not registered in the electoral lists, to submit their application for registration in time.

People who are not registered in the electoral lists can do it, provided that on the date of the Presidential Elections, February 5 2023, they will be 18 years old.

Applications can be submitted to the various District Administration Offices and the Citizen Service Centers, and for citizens up to 25 years of age, the application can be submitted online at: www.elections.gov.cy.

The last day for the submission of both the printed and the online form for registration to the electoral lists is December 27, 2022.

The Interior Ministry also noted that for the February 5 2023 presidential elections, or for a possible run-off election on February 12, election centers will operate abroad for people who are already registered in the electoral lists or will be registered by December 27th, 2022.

Polling stations abroad, according to the law, can only operate in towns where the number of voters who will declare interest exceeds 50.

People who wish to vote abroad must complete and submit the relevant interest declaration form by December 27 at the latest.

Declaration forms can be obtained in Cypriot embassies and consulates abroad, at local District Administrations Offices, at Citizen Centers, or online at elections.gov.cy.

The forms can be submitted in print at the above locations or online at aps.elections.moi.gov.cy.