How to protect from the heat wave

The summer the high temperatures and the humidity increase and can affect people’s health. When the temperature are well above normal then we have a heat wave and we need special attention to protect our health.

Who is more in danger:

Men more than women

Infants, small children and old people

People working outside

People taking specific medicines

People in areas with increased atmospheric pollution

Athletes

People in crowded areas

People in bed

People with fragile health

People with disabilities of psychiatric diseases

What we have to avoid