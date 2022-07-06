How to protect from the heat wave

The summer the high temperatures and the humidity increase and can affect people’s health. When the temperature are well above normal then we have a heat wave and we need special attention to protect our health.
Who is more in danger:
- Men more than women
- Infants, small children and old people
- People working outside
- People taking specific medicines
- People in areas with increased atmospheric pollution
- Athletes
- People in crowded areas
- People in bed
- People with fragile health
- People with disabilities of psychiatric diseases
What we have to avoid
- Remain in the sun
- Heavy food
- Alcohol
- Tight or uncomfortable clothes