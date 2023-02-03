How to Cast a Green Vote: Making Your Voice Heard

In view of the presidential elections on February 5, Friends of the Earth Cyprus shared a text to guide voters on how to choose the candidates that will do the most to protect the environment:

Here’s what Friends of the Earth Cyprus have to say:

Voting is a powerful tool. It is a right we need to exercise to shape our world and create a better future for everyone. One of the most pressing issues we face today is the environmental crisis, and voting is one way to make a positive impact on this front. If you care about the environment, it’s crucial that you understand the importance of your vote and how to use it to make a difference for the people and for our environment.

Voting “Green” refers to supporting political candidates who prioritize environmental protection, preservation, and sustainability. Casting a green vote means supporting a candidate who will first comprehend, realise and be prepared to prioritize, tackle and mitigate the numerous environmental challenges we face today. From the climate crisis to local wetland restoration, from the loss of our local national biodiversity areas and species to minimising trees in cities, from diminishing air quality to energy democracy and renewables, it is important to elect leaders who will address these issues head-on.

Why Your Vote Matters

Your vote matters because elections determine who holds public office and sets the policy agenda for the country and of course for the environment. The president of the country and subsequently the Council of Ministers that will be in office, make crucial decisions and have an integral role in environmental policymaking. Regulations, programmes, decisions on the Management Plans of natural areas, management of public lands, regulations for polluting industries, the national energy future, are some of the decisions taken in office. With each election cycle, we have the opportunity to elect leaders who prioritize the environment and take meaningful action to address the climate crisis.

Here’s how to cast a green vote and make your voice heard for the environment.

Research candidates and their positions on environmental issues : Before casting your vote, research the candidates running for office and their positions on environmental issues. Some candidates may be more vocal about their support for environmental protection, while others may have a mixed record. Knowing where each candidate stands on environmental issues can help you make an informed decision.

Remember that environmental positions and previous actions do not always match.

: Remember that environmental positions and previous actions do not always match. Look for endorsements from environmental organizations, groups, initiatives or individuals : Environmental organizations can provide valuable insights into a candidate’s stance on environmental issues. If a candidate has received an endorsement from an environmental organization, it’s a good indication that they have a strong track record on environmental issues. Check the answers of candidates in questions sent by environmental organisations and of course evaluate the answers provided. See here the relevant work done by Terra Cypria

Go through or attend candidate forums and debates : Pay attention to what the candidates say about environmental issues during debates and forums. This can give you a better idea of their priorities and level of commitment to environmental protection.

: Pay attention to what the candidates say about environmental issues during debates and forums. This can give you a better idea of their priorities and level of commitment to environmental protection. Educate yourself : Stay informed about environmental issues and the impact of policy decisions on the environment. This will help you make informed choices at the ballot box.

: Stay informed about environmental issues and the impact of policy decisions on the environment. This will help you make informed choices at the ballot box. Get involved in the political process: In addition to voting, you can also get involved in the political process by contacting your elected officials, attending public meetings, and speaking out on environmental issues. When politicians hear from their constituents, they are more likely to take action on environmental issues.

Voting is a critical way to ensure that our elected officials prioritize the environment. Presidential elections determine who will be managing your state’s public lands, overseeing air and water quality, and passing state-level environmental policies. The president is the most powerful elected official in a country and has significant influence over domestic and foreign policy. Voting in these elections is an important way for individuals to have a say in the future of their country, and to ensure that their voices are heard. By making informed choices at the ballot box, we can help build a future that is healthy and sustainable for all.

If you care about the environment, it’s crucial that you take advantage of your right to vote and make your voice heard.