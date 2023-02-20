How much does a family of four need to get by in Cyprus?

A family of four in Nicosia needs €2,637.7 per month on average to get by, without rent, according to Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of statistics.

If this family moved an hour further to Limassol, they would need €2,869.42 per month, Numbeo shows.

At the same time, one person needs €753.1 without rent to live on their own in Nicosia, according to Numbeo.

Breaking down prices

The average price for a meal in Cyprus in an affordable restaurant is €13 with the maximum price reaching €20. A meal for two people in a mid-range restaurant costs on average €50 with the maximum amount reaching €80.

Concerning grocery products, the average price of milk is €1.50, while the maximum price can reach €2.40. The average selling price for a one-kilo chicken fillet is €7.32 and the maximum is €9.95. At the same time, one kilo of beef has an average selling price of €9.98 and the maximum can reach €15.

The average selling price for 1 kilo of apples is €2.34 and the maximum can reach €3, while one kilo of tomatoes costs €2.34 on average, with the maximum price reaching €3.89. Finally, the average price for a kilo of potatoes is €1.12 and the maximum price is €2.