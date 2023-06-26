How accessible are airports and ports in Cyprus?

Travelling is an exciting experience, whether by plane or boat, it offers a sense of adventure and discovery. However, for individuals with disabilities, navigating the environment of airports and passenger ports can present unique challenges.

Recognising these obstacles, Larnaca and Paphos airports, along with Limassol Port, have implemented various provisions to ensure seamless travel experiences for individuals with disabilities and reduced mobility.

Larnaca and Paphos airports

‘Sunflower Lanyard’ scheme

At Larnaca and Paphos airports, a pioneering initiative called the ‘Sunflower Lanyard’ scheme has been introduced to assist passengers with non-visible disabilities, including anxiety disorders, autism, cerebral disorders, Crohn’s disease, dementia, mobility difficulties, visual and hearing impairments, and more.

Passengers can obtain a sunflower lanyard free of charge from the service desks for people with disabilities and reduced mobility at the airport entrances. Wearing this lanyard sends a discreet message to fellow passengers, indicating that a member of the family, often a child, has a disability and should be granted priority at various points in the airport. While it does not offer fast track or queue overtaking privileges, the scheme promotes awareness and understanding among fellow travellers.

‘I Can Fly’ scheme

In a bid to create a stress-free experience for individuals on the autism spectrum, Larnaca and Paphos airports have developed the ‘I Can Fly’ scheme. This programme aims to facilitate smoother passage through all airport procedures by offering free access to the express lane for individuals with autism and their families upon request. Additionally, participants are provided with an ‘I Can Fly’ cap, which serves as a visual identifier for airport staff, enabling them to offer priority assistance and specialised services at every point of contact. These accommodations extend to priority baggage-checking procedures, where designated service officers accompany individuals and their families.

Other facilities

To further assist travellers with disabilities and reduced mobility, Larnaca and Paphos airports have implemented several additional facilities. These include designated arrival points equipped with telecommunication devices, allowing passengers needing support to notify the assistance desk for persons with disabilities and reduced mobility of their arrival.

The airport infrastructure also encompasses amenities such as a guide for visually impaired individuals, 22 parking spaces for ‘blue parking card’ holders, high-definition stickers on automatic glass entrance doors for improved mobility, and specially designed service desks at check-in.

Moreover, the airports offer charging stations for electric wheelchairs, counters with reduced height for better accessibility, priority seating, low-height passport control machines, and audio-description devices for visually impaired individuals. Unisex sanitary facilities designed for people with disabilities and reduced mobility are also available within the airports.

Limassol Port

Turning to Limassol Port, DP World Limassol, the port terminal operator, has taken steps to ensure unimpeded access for passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Terminal halls are conveniently situated at the same level as the port coating, featuring spacious corridors and illuminated signs. Special service counters are available to assist passengers in wheelchairs, while easy accessibility to and from the passenger terminal is ensured. The terminal provides 25 disabled parking spaces and specially designed toilets catering to individuals with disabilities.

Moreover, as Doros Aresti, assistant manager of government affairs at DP World Limassol explains, the company adheres to the EU Regulation on the rights of passengers in maritime and inland waterway transport, offering free assistance during embarkation, disembarkation, ship changes, and port stays. Additionally, the company takes responsibility for compensating disabled travellers for any damages resulting from the loss or damage of mobility equipment caused by their fault.