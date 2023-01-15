Houses and roads flooded in Meneou, Larnaca

Houses and roads were flooded in the municipality of Dromolaxia – Meneou, with the Mayor, Kypros Andronicou stating that the amount of rain was such that the drains and flood defenses could not absorb it and led it out of the community.

“We had huge amounts of rainfall, which created quite a lot of problems, especially in this central point in the Meneou community,” Andronicou said. Specifically, he added, the main road on Makarios Avenue has been flooded. “The rainfall had started around midnight and continued until 9 am, you realize such amounts of rain I don’t remember seeing before,” he said.

In a first assessment during a tour that Mr. Andronikou conducted, he said that “around 3-4 houses have been flooded to some extent. Usually, these are houses that are below street level. Tomorrow we will have the District Administration and its officials visit the area and record any damage these people have suffered so they can be compensated”.

In the Larnaca district, the Fire Service received 33 calls, and its members were involved in rescuing an elderly woman trapped in her home, pumping water from homes and yards, from outbuildings and basements, opening rainwater drains, towing vehicles, de-trapping drivers, and moving trees uprooted by strong winds.

Dense fog is observed in Vavatsinias, Odos and Lefkara.

In the free Famagusta District on Protaras Avenue towards Kavo Greko, due to the retreat of the road surface in two parts of the road, cones have been placed.