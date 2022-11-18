“Household basket” to be introduced in Cyprus on December 8

Τhe so-called “household basket” with controlled and reduced prices for based goods will be introduced in Cyprus on December 8 – just in time for Christmas, Philenews reported on Friday.

The list of items for the household basket will be updated every week and include everything from bread for toast, rice, eggs, spaghetti, toilet paper and even pet food.

But a bill which is under draft right now has to be passed by the House plenum the soonest possible – before the body closes for Christmas.

After the Cabinet’s decision last Tuesday to approve the relevant bill tabled by the Minister of Trade, meetings have followed by the competent Service with all the involved bodies.

That is, associations of supermarkets and suppliers, Keve and Oev, trade unions Peo, Sek and Deok as well as organised consumers.

The products that will make up the “household basket” will be found on supermarket shelves with a special mark.