House Speaker: Arrangement with the EPP concerns only the President

Annita Demetriou
The arrangement with the European People’s Party (EPP) concerns only the President of the Republic, Nicos Christodoulides, said DISY President Anita Demetriou, noting that since DISY is the opposition, Government Ministers cannot participate in the EPP.

Demetriou was responding to a question on the issue on the sidelines of the Paphos DISY District Conference.

“Since the Democratic Rally is the main opposition, government ministers cannot participate in the EPP,” she said.

She added that “an arrangement has been made by the previous party president, Averof Neophytou, for the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, but it only concerns him.”

“From then on our position is this and it will not change,” she said.

