House President: Racist incidents could lead to disastrous consequences

Recent incidents of violence, racism and xenophobia recorded in Cyprus cannot be viewed as isolated ones, House President Annita Demetriou posted on Twitter on Monday.

“It is imperative as a society to be absolute in condemning such incidents which, just like a spark, could lead to disastrous consequences. I expect the authorities to immediately take the necessary action to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she wrote.

Her post was preceded by the arrest on Monday of a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds in connection with the assault and robbery of a third-country food delivery man and his two friends in Limassol.

The teenagers are facing charges related to conspiracy to commit a felony, carrying weapons and racism.

For the same case, police arrested two other 15-year-old boys as well as a 22-year-old man on Sunday, who has been remanded for eight days.

The attack was reported to the police by the 20-year-old delivery driver early morning on that day.

The complainant told Limassol police officers that he had been threatened with a knife by a group of unknown individuals and had his motorbike, money, and deliveries were stolen while he was working.

Then, two of his friends told him they spotted his bike in a park in the coastal district and they all went there to find it.

However, they were attacked by a larger group of unknown people there who even used clubs against them.