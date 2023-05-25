NewsLocalHouse Plenum votes to criminalise conversion therapies

House Plenum votes to criminalise conversion therapies

The House Plenum on Thursday passed legislation criminalising therapies that seek to change the sexual orientation or gender expression of people.

The bill, proposed by Akel MP George Koukoumas, received support with 36 votes in favour.

The new law also saw the approval of two out of three amendments proposed by Greens and Disy, further reinforcing its scope and impact.

The amendments put forward by Elam and independent MP Andreas Themistocleous were rejected.

This legislation effectively recognises practices aimed at altering, suppressing, or eradicating a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as criminal offences. Moreover, it prohibits the referral of individuals to such practices by their legal guardians.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
