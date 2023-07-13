House plenum most likely to postpone crucial foreclosures bill’s voting

The controversial issue of foreclosures in Cyprus will be the focal point of Thursday’s plenary session but it is almost certain three proposed crucial legislative amendments won’t be voted in.

The amendments which aim to protect loan takers by paving the way for the suspension of foreclosures via a court order are expected to be postponed because of the cracks in the foundation of coalition parties. That is, the centre Diko and Dipa parties and socialist Edek.

The imminent postponement could be up until Autumn with the Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos presenting – the very last minute – seven government measures for a comprehensive response to the issue.

In addition to the government’s proposals crucial amendments included in the proposed bill concern:

-Expanding the responsibilities of the Financial Commissioner. In this context, continue to strengthen the human resources of his office, upgrade his staff and digitise procedures.

– Broadening the conditions for lodging complaints with the Office of the Financial Commissioner, so as to allow for the examination of complaints about illegal charges and/or abusive clauses or any other type of illegal charges.

– Broadening the scope of the Financial Ombudsman’s mediation procedure so that it can be used by a larger number of citizens for the purpose of restructuring non-performing as well as performing loans.

