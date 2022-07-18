Hotels in Paphos mark almost 80 percent occupancy in July

Hotels in Paphos are almost 80 percent full this month and this is something that was warmly welcomed by head of the coastal city’s Hoteliers Association Thanos Michaelides.

Michaelides also told Philenews on Monday that it could be even better if the prevailing unruly situation in many European airports was not there. And that the war in Ukraine had already been quite a high obstacle to overcome.

Michaelides also pointed out that occupancy of Paphos hotel units in June was also satisfactory, rising to 70% of available beds. However, July’s 80 percent occupancy is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Added to the difficulties of operating hotels in Cyprus this year are those of labour shortage – an issue that hoteliers are constantly trying to manage.

Another big issue that affects tourism is the rising cost of energy and consequently the cost of flying tickets which has reached quite a high level, Michaelides also said.