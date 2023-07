The weather on Sunday will be mainly fine according to the island’s Met Service. However, local showers are expected in the afternoon inland and on the mountains.

The winds will be variable, southwesterly, initially force 3 to 4 Beaufort turning 3 to 5 Beaufort by the afternoon over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will rise to around 36 C inland, around 30 C in the western coasts, 31 C in the southern and eastern coasts and 32 C in the northern coastal areas and 29 on the mountains.