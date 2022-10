The week begins with the temperature gradually falling but Monday will still be hot and sunny enough throughout the day.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate in the morning, force three to four, turning moderate to fresh in the afternoon. Their force will be four to five Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 29 C over western and southwestern coastal areas, 31 C in other coastal areas and 25 C in the mountains.