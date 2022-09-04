Hot and sultry tomorrow, humidity levels above 65% today

The week begins fine and hot, as a low pressure system persists in the region, as humidity levels remained high to over 60% in most regions, causing added discomfort.

Mostly sunny tomorrow, with cloudy spells over the mountains.

Winds will initially be light southwesterly to northwesterly, force three, later turning light to moderate force three to four and in southeastern coastal regions, moderate to strong force four to five, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 33 in eastern, southeastern and northern coastal regions, 31 in the rest of the coastal areas and 30 on the mountains.

Clear skies tomorrow evening, with low cloud in some areas and light southwesterly to northwesterly winds, force three, over slight seas.

Local showers and isolated storms on Tuesday mainly inland and on the mountains, with a similar outlook forecast for Wednesday. Clear skies on Thursday.

Temperatures gradually drop close to the seasonal average.

Humidity levels in coastal regions today ranged from 60% in Larnaca to almost 70% in Pafos.