Hospital staff demand more from State Health Services Organisation

Unions representing public hospital staff who are not civil servants but are employed by the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) demand the same working conditions and benefits enjoyed by other semi-public institutions.

In substance, the conditions and benefits demanded do not differ from those in the civil service, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

In fact, the Cyprus Union of Government Doctors argue that there are currently two types of doctors in hospital clinics – civil servants and doctors under contract.

They also argue that there is no ‘uniformity’ either in their remuneration or promotion scale.

The unions and Okypy are meeting today after several months of stalemate in the dialogue focusing on the negotiation of collective agreements.

The demand by all unions is that what applies to the rest of the semi-public sector should also be applied to Okypy.

However, it seems that there is disagreement on the amount of additional payment to be granted to these employees. Because Okypy has already made clear that “some issues must be decided and agreed on the basis of the financial capacity of the organization”.