Hooligans attack 19-year-old fan after Apollon-APOEL match

Sunday evening’s football match between Apollon and APOEL teams was marked by several incidents of violence with a 19-year-old fan being attacked by a group of supporters of the opposing club.

Just before getting into in his car at the end of the match, he was attacked by a group of ten hooligans of the opposing team and as a result, his car was damaged and his jaw broken. The 19-year-old was taken to a private clinic in Limassol.

At the same time, Police arrested one person for illegal possession of drugs and seized a backpack containing fireworks which were found inside the stadium.

The backpack was found hidden in the restroom area, in the stands of the stadium, with 53 smoke grenades and nine flares inside.

Moreover, when the fans of the two teams arrived at the stadium, fans of one team made threatening gestures towards the fans of the other team.

Members of the anti-riot police intervened immediately with the use of the anti-riot vehicle.

Nonetheless, at the end of the match, supporters of one team broke a number of seats in the stand and threw them into the pitch, while damaging the walls of the stadium.

Investigations are ongoing by Limassol CID and Episkopi Police Station in the British Bases area.