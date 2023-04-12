Hooded men break in a home and beat up man, one suspect under arrest

NewsLocalHooded men break in a home and beat up man, one suspect...

Police on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old Limassol resident in connection with a case of breaking in, malicious damage to a property and assault that caused serious bodily harm to a man.

The 56-year-old victim, also from Limassol, is under treatment at Limassol General Hospital, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

He told police that just after midnight on Tuesday  three hooded men broke into into his house while he was sleeping.

They started beating him up and then caused various damages to his house before fleeing.

The 56-year-old man has sustained fractures to his nose and chest, a bleed in his left eye and wounds to his face.

Police secured testimony against the 52-year-old man who is now under arrest. And investigations are ongoing, they also said.

 

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
