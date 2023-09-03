Hooded men attacked and robbed food delivery men

Three foreigners from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India were robbed by young hooded men on motorbikes, with the culprits attacking them and stealing their food, motorbike, and mobile phones.

The first incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. According to the complaint, a food delivery man, while driving his motorcycle, was approached by six motorcycles with six young persons who had their faces covered with hoods. They threw him to the ground, beat him, and then stole the bag he was carrying, which contained the sum of 450 euros and two mobile phones. The complainant was not injured.

The second incident was reported on Sunday at dawn by a foreigner from Bangladesh. According to the food distributor, at around 23:30 on Saturday night, he was approached by two motorcycles with three young persons who wore hoods. The three men beat him, stole his motorcycle, the order and a sum of money and his mobile phone.

The third attack against a foreigner took place at 11:45 a.m. when two motorcycles approached a food distributor at the Polemidia roundabout. The 4 perpetrators who were wearing hoods attacked him and threw him to the ground, stole his bag with 100 euros as well as the motorcycle.

According to the complainants, they were not injured.

The police are continuing investigations to identify the hooded men.