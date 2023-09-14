Homes evacuated as Koilani wildfire spreads [VIDEO]

The government has activated the Ikaros II national plan, deploying eight aerial assets in response to a wildfire that broke out east of Koilani in the Limassol province on Thursday afternoon.

According to the spokesperson for the Fire Department, Andreas Kettis, in cooperation with the Police and the Mayor of Koilani, six residences were preemptively evacuated as a safety measure.

To combat the flames, in addition to the aerial assets, 12 firefighting vehicles from the provinces of Nicosia, Limassol, and Paphos, as well as the Emergency Response Unit (EMAK), have been deployed. The Department of Forests is also involved with 19 firefighting vehicles and a team of 80 personnel.

Furthermore, firefighting teams are receiving reinforcement from the volunteer teams KITAS and ETEA.

