Homeless people in Larnaca to benefit from permanent housing program

Coastal Larnaca Municipality will soon implement a program that will enable homeless people to exit their bleak state of play after receiving a combination of permanent housing and social support.

The program, set to come in effect next month, is supported by the Kition Bishopric and the Social Welfare Services as well, Philenews reports.

Although the Municipality initially decided to set up a fund to cover a few days’ accommodation for homeless people at a hotel in the city it was eventually decided to expand the type of assistance provided.

Specifically, it was decided to create a support mechanism that would find permanent solutions for people who were left without shelter.

“Apart from temporary accommodation in hotels, we decided to hire a person who will contact the relevant services and real estate agents to find accommodation for the beneficiaries,” Mayor Andreas Vyras said.

“In addition to the search for permanent housing, the homeless will be provided with other facilities in case of functional problems and will be provided with clothing and food,” he added.

The regulations for the operation of the homeless program will be put before the City Council for approval in two weeks, he added.