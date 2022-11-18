Homeless man literally lies down in middle of busy Paphos road – PHOTOS

A non-Cypriot homeless man on Thursday took his mattress and literally lied down in the middle of the ever busy Tombs of the Kings avenue in coastal Paphos.

Surprised drivers were doing their best to avoid running him over but when they shouted at him to move he just dismissed them.

“This is my road, go away,” was his actual response, Philenews also reports.

The shocking for Cyprus incident took place in the middle of the day too.

Police had to intervene and remove him with passers-by saying the man was complaining that no one helps him find a place to stay.