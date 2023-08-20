Homeless gypsies sleep on mattresses outside the Tourism Office

Images that do not do justice to anyone, especially in a tourist city, can be seen recently at the Tourist Information Office in Larnaca, which tourists visit daily.

Homeless people, who according to the complaints made to Phileleftheros are Roma, have turned the office of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism near the Finikoudes area into a makeshift gypsy camp.

The homeless people, who are increasing as the days go by according to complaints from locals, as shown in the photos obtained by our newspaper, have put mattresses in the office courtyard and are sleeping there at night. There are even children living in deplorable conditions.

Employees who rush to work in the morning, tourists, and passers-by are faced with an unacceptable situation, as the homeless have turned the office garden, which is intended to showcase the city’s sights and points of interest, into an open-air toilet. Instead, visitors are confronted with images that are reminiscent of a third-world country.

According to what residents have told us, complaints were made to the police, but the problem has not been resolved, with the homeless people who were initially two now numbering eight.