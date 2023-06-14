Holy Synod’s decision on disgraced ex Kition bishop greeted lukewarmly

The Holy Synod’s decision on Tuesday to place disgraced former Kition bishop Chrysostomos on a sabbatical until his appeal against a guilty sexual assault verdict concludes was greeted lukewarmly by the public.

The general feeling is that the Holy Synod did not go enough with the high-ranking cleric’s punishment, according to Philenews.

Afterall, the 85-year-old priest will continue getting his monthly salary – but slashed by up to 50 per cent – and all accommodation expenses covered by the Church.

Chrysostomos had refused to move out of the Bishopric complex in coastal Larnaca even after court cases against him were filed. He is now set to be relocated and lose his chauffer as well.

Chrysostomos filed his Supreme Court appeal against the guilty verdict for sexual assault last Friday.

Laranca District Court ruled last month that the cleric was guilty of assaulting a girl who was only 16 years old back in 1981 when he was still in his post.

He got a one-year suspended prison sentence.