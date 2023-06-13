Holy Synod temporarily suspends convicted child abuser, former Bishop Chrysostomos

The Holy Synod decided to temporarily suspend convicted child abuser and former Kiti Bishop Chrysostomos, as crowds gathered outside the Archbishopric in Nicosia demanding his excommunication.

The suspension will be in effect until his appeal against the sexual assault verdict is examined.

The former bishop is expected to be relocated from his place of residence in the Kiti bishopric and could also face a pay cut.

Chrysostomos, now 85, was found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1981, who came to his office to ask for an allowance for orphans from the Church as her father had died.

He has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

The verdict noted that Chrysostomos appeared to “cleverly” set his plan in motion by choosing the time and place of their meetings so the victim would be alone with him.

Chrysostomos’ conviction was a rare instance in which a senior member of the island’s influential Orthodox Church – even if no longer in office – has faced the full weight of the law.

