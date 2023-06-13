NewsLocalHoly Synod temporarily suspends convicted child abuser, former Bishop Chrysostomos

Holy Synod temporarily suspends convicted child abuser, former Bishop Chrysostomos

354042605 1955582138167809 8973306271093378888 N

The Holy Synod decided to temporarily suspend convicted child abuser and former Kiti Bishop Chrysostomos, as crowds gathered outside the Archbishopric in Nicosia demanding his excommunication.

The suspension will be in effect until his appeal against the sexual assault verdict is examined.

The former bishop is expected to be relocated from his place of residence in the Kiti bishopric and could also face a pay cut.

Chrysostomos, now 85, was found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1981, who came to his office to ask for an allowance for orphans from the Church as her father had died.

He has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

The verdict noted that Chrysostomos appeared to “cleverly” set his plan in motion by choosing the time and place of their meetings so the victim would be alone with him.

Chrysostomos’ conviction was a rare instance in which a senior member of the island’s influential Orthodox Church – even if no longer in office – has faced the full weight of the law.

351500095 1013570360011470 8768494213510753111 N

Read more:

Woman indecently assaulted by former Kition bishop expects Holy Synod to excommunicate him

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
EU envoy could provide momentum to restart Cyprus negotiations, EP President says
Next article
Deaths on migration routes in MENA region highest since 2017

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros