Holy Synod meets on Monday to focus on election of new Archbishop

The Holy Synod is meeting on Monday morning with the election of a new Greek Orthodox archbishop to be high on the agenda, Philenews reports.

Even though the Church constitution provides for elections to take place within 40 days after the throne is vacated insiders say it is highly unlikely. And that elections will probably take place in late January-early February.

The burial of Archbishop Chrysostomos II who passed away on Monday took place on Saturday.

Within 10 days of the throne being declared vacant, the caretaker – Paphos Bishop Giorgios – has to issue two circulars paving the way for the election of a new primate.

The first circular orders church officials to draw up electoral registers within 15 days.

And the second one sets the date for elections that have to take place within 40 days after the throne is vacated, according to the Church constitution.

Almost half of the 16-member Holy Synod – specifically, seven of them – are flirting with the vacated throne.

The possible candidates are: Paphos Bishop Giorgios, Limassol Bishop Athanasios, Constantias-Famagusta Bishop Vasilios, Kyrenia Bishop Chrysostomos, Morphou Bishop Neophytos, Tamasou Bishop Isaias and Metropolitan of Karpasia Christoforos.

The three likely candidates to make up the three-person triumvirate will be Limassol, Tamassos, and either Paphos or Constantia, according to insiders.