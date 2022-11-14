NewsLocalHoly Synod decides on 18 December for election of three bishops by...

Holy Synod decides on 18 December for election of three bishops by the people (video)

Holy Synod
Holy Synod

The Holy Synod which met on Monday morning decided the exact timelines for the election of a new Greek Orthodox archbishop, Philenews reports.

According to the statement of the Custodian of the Archbishopric Throne – that is, Bishop of Paphos Georgios – the date for the election of the three bishops by the people will take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Second, after modification of the Church constitution, a ballot with the names and photos of the candidates will be created.

Third, interested parties must submit their candidacies by November 22, 2022.

Fourth, government officials will be in charge at the electoral centers, in the presence of candidates’ representatives.

Fifth, the Holy Synod assigned the responsibility of preparing the elections and the electoral lists to Ioannis Charilaou, the Church’s central fund director.

Furthermore, the Holy Synod has also decided on the process that will be followed in cooperation with the Interior Ministry to solve any problems that might arise regarding the preparation of the electoral list. According to Bishop of Paphos Georgios this will happen by removing non-Orthodox Christians from the Ministry’s electoral list and adding foreign Orthodox people who will submit the necessary papers.

By gavriella
Previous article
EAC trade unions decide to proceed with work stoppage and strike
Next article
50 complaints about speeding in the last four days in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros