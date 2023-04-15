Holy Light arrives in Cyprus (photos and video)

The Holy Light arrived at Larnaca airport around 18:00 in the afternoon from Jerusalem, on a Cyprus Airways flight.

It should be noted that the Holy Light will be distributed to remote areas throughout Cyprus with the contribution of the volunteer corps of the SupportCY of the Bank of Cyprus and the United Bikers of Cyprus.

It is noted that the routes and delivery points of the Holy Light will be announced on the Facebook pages of the entities involved, while the public can be informed of the exact times of arrival in the communities by the parish churches.