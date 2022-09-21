HIO: Patients’ satisfaction in state hospitals among criteria for payment

NewsLocalHIO: Patients’ satisfaction in state hospitals among criteria for payment

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) is considering the inclusion of patients’ satisfaction in state hospitals all across Cyprus among the criteria for payment, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Predictions that the days to come for the island’s General Health Scheme (Gesy) will be particularly intense seem to have come true.

Because the Gesy negotiations the Organization has to push forward include not only the Pancyprian Association of Private Hospitals but also the fledgling Association of Small and Medium-sized Hospitals.

“Small” members of Gesy have different demands from “big” ones, and in some cases they move in exactly the opposite direction, according to HIO director Andreas Papaconstantinou.

“Last week we received the preliminary results of a study conducted by experts we associate with and we will now proceed to prepare the proposal to be put before our hospitals,” he also said.

“The new way of compensating hospitals will be based on quality criteria as well as performance indicators,” he added.

By Annie Charalambous
